IOTA Price Reaches $1.25 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $478.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00074638 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

