IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0243 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $234.30 million and $68.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00815256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.15 or 0.04841059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015425 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

