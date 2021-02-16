iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) Shares Up 2.7%

iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 64,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 32,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.