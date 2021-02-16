iPath B Bloomberg Grains Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Grains Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.35. Approximately 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

