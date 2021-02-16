iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT) Shares Down 0.4%

iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.26. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

