Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.