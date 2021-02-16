Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after buying an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

