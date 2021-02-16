IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) Trading 0.5% Higher

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.07. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

