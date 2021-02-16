IQ.cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,227.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $229,443.15 and approximately $153,227.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00394425 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186792 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

