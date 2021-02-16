iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,330,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 41,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

