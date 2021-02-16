IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.90. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.57. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

