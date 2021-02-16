IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average is $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

