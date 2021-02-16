IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 11.5%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 280,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 640,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $204,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

