Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Board Declares Share Buyback Plan

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 2,238,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,619. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

