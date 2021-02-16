IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.89 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $163.55 million and $45.89 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,979,874 coins and its circulating supply is 952,117,137 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

