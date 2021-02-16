iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.31 and last traded at $122.48. 1,459,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,666,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,686,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

