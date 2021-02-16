IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 353.97%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

