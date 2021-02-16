ISA Internationale (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Trading Up 420%

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT)’s stock price shot up 420% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

ISA Internationale Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISAT)

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

