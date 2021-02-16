iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.12 and last traded at $105.13. 219,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 369,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01.

