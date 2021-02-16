iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $148.53 and last traded at $148.62. 304,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 313,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80.

