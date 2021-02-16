iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LLQD) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LLQD) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.08 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

