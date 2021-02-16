iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MLQD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MLQD) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.98. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

