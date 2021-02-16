iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.95% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,528. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

