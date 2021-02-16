iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,523 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 457,221 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

