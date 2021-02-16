iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.97

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 166031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

