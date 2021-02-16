iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.37 and last traded at C$18.36. 11,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 8,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

