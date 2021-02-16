iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.18. 1,615,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,068,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.