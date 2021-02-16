iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.13

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 145592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

