iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

