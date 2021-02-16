iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

