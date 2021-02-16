iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.