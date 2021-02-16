iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,417. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

