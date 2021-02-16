iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $396.48

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $396.48 and last traded at $395.39, with a volume of 40331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after acquiring an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

