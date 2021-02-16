iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $394.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.