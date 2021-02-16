iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.70. 9,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $254.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

