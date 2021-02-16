iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.71

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.71 and last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 20097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

