iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 27,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

