iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.89. 86,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,585,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.