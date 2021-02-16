iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.69. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.