iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.96

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $99.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

