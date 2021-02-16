iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.