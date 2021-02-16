iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.