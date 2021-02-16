iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 1,927 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.72.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.