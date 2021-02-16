iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.17

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 5400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 92,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.