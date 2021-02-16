iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $381.66

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $381.66 and last traded at $381.66, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,591,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

