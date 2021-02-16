iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $53,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,330,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,373,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

