iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.42

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $815,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.