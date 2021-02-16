iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 356.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

