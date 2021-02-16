iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.