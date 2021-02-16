iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 30,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

